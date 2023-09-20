Edo Police Arrest 28-Year-Old Truck Conductor For Raping A 15-Year-Old Girl

The Edo State Police Command has arrested a 28-year-old truck conductor, Abdurazak Ibrahim, for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in Edo State.

The incident reportedly happened at Uromi in Esan South East Local Government of the state on September 13.

The command’s spokesperson, Chidi Nwabuzor, said the father of the victim, Tony Ekata, reported to the police that Ibrahim raped his daughter.

Nwabuzor noted that the suspect called the victim while she was hawking groundnuts along Ivue-Irrua Road, Uromi, Edo State with pretense to buy groundnuts from her.

Nwabuzor said, “The suspect attacked and pushed her inside the vehicle and forcefully had sex with her. The police stormed the scene and arrested the suspect.

“The suspect confessed to the crime, while the victim was taken to the hospital for medical examination. He will be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed.

In an interview with journalists, the suspect who hails from Oyo State, denied the allegation, saying he was falsely accused.

“We were travelling on the Agbor Road to Okpella and got stuck at Uromi due to the bad road. We were there for days. On this day, we called the girl who was hawking groundnut and I bought N100 groundnut from her. And my colleague said the girl is calm and that I should marry her, I jokingly said while coming back I will seek her parent hand in marriage and she left.

“But after three hours later, I was sleeping inside the vehicle when the girl came to me and ask me if I was serious about the marriage I talked about and we were still inside the vehicle when a boy came and accused me of raping her.

“I told him that nothing of such happened and the girl also said that I didn’t rape her so they all left. After a while, some boys came and accused me of raping the girl and they took me to the station. I didn’t rape her,” he stated.