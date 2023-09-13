60,000 Passports’ Backlog Cleared In Four Days – Interior Minister, Tunji-Ojo

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Minister of Interior, says the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has cleared a total of 60,000 passport backlogs within four working days.

Recall that the Minister, last Thursday directed the agency to clear all pending passport applications.

Media Adviser to the Minister, Babatunde Alao, in a statement on Tuesday, said Tunji-Ojo made the disclosure while receiving the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu.

He further assured that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration is working round the clock to address the country’s challenges.

“As of this morning, I can tell you that about 60,000 passport backlogs have been cleared, especially 59,906.

“On Wednesday, September 6, when I gave the two-week ultimatum, we had over 200,000 backlogs. We have recorded progress, and I keep my word that those backlogs must be cleared”, he said.