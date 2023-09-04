Angry Contractors Warn Umahi Against Contracts Review, Re-Award

Some angry contractors working on projects under the Federal Ministry of Works have issued warning to the Minister, David Umahi amidst alleged reviewing previously awarded contracts with a view to re-awarding them to new contractors.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the contractors noted that the Minister would only stale the progress of President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope.

According to them, the ministry has concluded plans to tamper with contracts already awarded by the Federal Executive Council, FEC, under the guise of review.

Speaking on behalf of his fellow contractors, Vitalis Chikwendu, accused the minister of stalling the progress of work by taking too much time to settle down and treat files, as well as sidelining civil servants who have institutional memory.

Chikwendu said; “We are ready for him as he has no power to tamper with contracts duly approved by FEC.

“As I talk to you, the directors and other senior staff in the ministry are disenchanted because he is running the ministry like his personal business and has bragged that he would review even contracts awarded by the Federal Executive Council”.

“One key sign that we are dealing with a wrong man for the job is his jumping from one state to the other pretending to be inspecting federal roads when in actual fact he has not gotten briefings on the state of even these roads”

“He is trying to frustrate some of us who have done work and have gone far with our projects. If not, why should the minister refused to treat files and ensure expeditious release of money so we can continue with the projects?