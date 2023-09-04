‘I Don’t Owe Anybody An Explanation’, Bolanle Ninalowo Addresses Cheating Allegation

Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo, has refuted the allegations that his marriage had crashed due to infidelity.

The 43-year-old made this known via his Instagram Story on Monday that the video where he admitted cheating on his wife was recorded six years ago before he restored the marriage.

He stated that he does not owe anyone an explanation for any decisions he makes regarding his life.

He wrote: ” A conqueror does not speak; I own no one any explanation for my life’s decision. Bloggers are simply hypocrites in the thirst for clout!!

“Any interview circulating of me are old from 6 years ago, which was before I restored the marriage that has now finally ended.

“Na me they jubilate, na una they worry. God wey help me go help una oooo.”

Recall that Bolanle announced the separation through a now-deleted Instagram post on September 1.

He said he and Bunmi were going separate ways due to irreconcilable differences.

The movie star urged fans, friends and well-wishers to respect their privacy and pray for them during this process as they heal and move on with their independent lives while jointly taking care of their children Aliyah and Morakinyo.