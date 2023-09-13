Aproko Doctor Calls For Autopsy On Mohbad’s Death

Nigerian medical health expert, Chinonso Egemba popularly known as Aproko Doctor has called for an autopsy to be carried out on the death of a fast rising singer, Mohbad.

Recall the singer and also known as Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, passed away on Tuesday, with his demise setting social media on fire, as many were thrown into grief and sorrow over his sudden exit.

There have been speculations about what the cause of the death could have been.

Some reports claimed that he died after being injected for an ear infection while there are rumours of a heart complication as a result of drugs.

Egemba, amidst the speculation called for an autopsy to be carried out.

The medical health expert wrote on X: “An autopsy should and must be done. We need to stop these “mysterious” deaths.”

Meanwhile, Mohbad’s management had earlier on Wednesday, released a statement confirming the death of the singer.

The management asked for prayer and urged the general public to respect the family’s privacy at this difficult time.

The statement reads: “It is with great sadness that we confirm the passing of Promise Oladimeji Aloba PK/A Mohbad (Imole) today, September 12, 2023.

“Mohbad was light until the very end, and as we mourn the loss of the brightness he carried, the family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. Imole is finally at Peace.”