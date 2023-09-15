“Artistes’ Exit Shouldn’t Be A Death Sentence” – Seyi Law Tells Record Label Owners

Famous Nigerian comedian, Oluwaseyitan Aletile, professionally known as Seyi Law, has urged record label owners in the country to desist from endangering the lives and careers of signees who opt out of their establishments.

He alleged that some music executives vowed that artists who left their record labels would never gain spotlight.

He further accused record label owners of forcing their signees into illicit lifestyles.

The comic actor made the allegations against the backdrop of the sudden death of former Marlian Music signee, Mohbad, who died on Tuesday, barely a year after his controversial split from the Naira Marley-owned record label.

On his X handle, Seyi Law wrote, “In life, we win some and lose some. Record label owners (infact senior colleagues in the entertainment business) must know when to let go. ‘I am leaving’ shouldn’t be a death sentence. Don’t make yourself the alpha and omega over anybody whose talent you were not the giver.

“Some of you have sworn that the talents that left you will never rise. You block them from radio, tv, and shows. You call the shots because you are mini gods. Nobody fit beg you. Ok o.

“In your gatherings, anyone who can’t smoke or drink is not man enough. Drugs everywhere. The young ones must blend in. People who have no business in entertainment are in control of young destinies because of cultism. Nobody hold una o.

“I remember when Ruggedman spoke about Naira Marley. Many celebrated the attack on him in London. Today, we are demanding accountability from Naira Marley. Police should do their work.

“Don’t kill another man to live because everybody will go one way or another. Your wealth isn’t a tool to buy another man’s life.”

