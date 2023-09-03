BBNaija All Stars: “If I Don’t Get Evicted, I’ll Become A Threat To Everyone” – Seyi

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Seyi has saidif he survives Sunday’s eviction, he will be a threat to some of the housemates who nominated him.

Seyi while speaking to Neo also claimed that he shares the same fans with Pere and Adekunle who are up for eviction.

Seyi then said he will not cry if he is evicted from the reality show because he’s going home to wealth.

”I share a base with Pere and Adekunle. After my set, my fans moved on to Laycon, then Pere, then, Adekunle.

”If I go tomorrow, I will not cry. I’m going home to wealth but if I don’t go, I’d be a threat to everyone including you,” he told Neo.