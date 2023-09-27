BBNaija All Stars: “My Love For CeeC Is Unmatched” – Kiddwaya

Former Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Kiddwaya, has revealed that his love for CeeC is unmatched.

Kiddwaya made this statement on Wednesday while reacting to CeeC’s speech on the ongoing show.

The six BBNaija All Stars finalists, CeeC, Pere, Ilebaye, Mercy, Adekunle and Cross, were given a task that required them to write an emotional letter to any housemate that they really appreciated.

CeeC, while delivering her speech on Tuesday, wrote about Kiddwaya and adulated his traits, which she found to be appealing about him.