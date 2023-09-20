Coup: Tinubu Seeks Support For Return Of Democracy To Niger

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that he was seeking to re-establish constitutional order to address political and economic problems in neighboring Niger Republic following a July coup and welcomed any support for the process.

Recall that military had seized power in the West African nation some months ago and is yet to bow to pressure from within and outside the continent.

While regional leaders including Tinubu have been working for a return to democracy, the former Lagos State governor wants more partners in doing so.

He told the UN General Assembly in New York that: “Regarding Niger, we are negotiating with the military leaders. As Chairman of ECOWAS, I seek to help re-establish democratic governance in a manner that addresses the political and economic challenges confronting that nation, including the violent extremists who seek to foment instability in our region.

“I extend a hand of friendship to all who genuinely support this mission.”

However, President Tinubu, reaffirmed that democracy is the best way to guarantee a better society.

Tinubu said: “we must affirm democratic governance as the best guarantor of the sovereign will and well-being of the people. Military coups are wrong, as is any tilted civilian political arrangement that perpetuates injustice”.

“The wave crossing parts of Africa does not demonstrate favour towards coups. It is a demand for solutions to perennial problems.”