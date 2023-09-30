Delta Tribunal Verdict Flawed, I’ll Appeal To Restore Sanctity Of People’s Vote — Omo-Agege

Ovie Omo-Agege, a former Deputy Senate President, says he will appeal the judgment of the Delta State governorship tribunal which dismissed his case challenging the March 18 poll outcome.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Sheriff Oborevwori, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the winner of the gubernatorial poll.

Oborevwori polled 360, 234 votes to defeat Omo-Agege of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who secured 240, 229 votes.

Dissatisfied, the APC candidate lodged a petition before the tribunal.

However, in the judgment issued on Friday, a three-member panel of the tribunal held that the petitioners failed to prove the allegations of non-compliance with the Electoral Act and corrupt practices beyond a reasonable doubt.

Conclusively, the petition was dismissed.

Reacting, Omo-Agege described the verdict as “flawed”.

According to him, the tribunal was conducted in a challenging environment and the judges failed to consider “unassailable evidence.”

“It is a no-brainer that the tribunal operated under a very challenging environment.

“It therefore ignored the unassailable evidence adduced to question the validity of lawful votes as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“I respect the decision of the tribunal, but it is flawed. I have no doubt that these flaws which the tribunal failed to address will be dispassionately evaluated at the court of appeal.

“I have, therefore, directed my legal team to immediately proceed to the court of appeal and continue with the fight to restore the sanctity of the people’s vote,” Omo-Agege said.