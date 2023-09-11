“Every Woman Has Had One Or Two Abortions” – BBNaija’s Phyna

Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ winner, Ijeoma Otabor popularly known as Phyna has sparked mixed reactions online with her revelation about abortion.

Phyna had stated boldly during an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo that there is no woman who hasn’t had one or two abortions in the past.

She made this known as she opened up about having an abortion at a younger age.

According to her, the statement about having an abortion was said while she was in the BBN house conversing with other housemates.

She said, “When I came out of the Big Brother house, everybody wanted to chase clout with fame. Everybody wanted to do shit. When I was in the house, there was a conversation and everyone was talking. Before I come out to that, the issue of abortion na who talk him own dem know right?

“There’s no woman that will tell me she has not done it once or twice, do you get? Now, I didn’t give that interview to these people. It was a conversation in the house and I wasn’t the only one that said things. People said whatever. I don’t know what we were doing that day that we said it. So, I had already said it on television. Now the interview was on the phone after I left the house.

“I was surprised when I saw it when the news was published. I told my manager, and we wanted to take it seriously. Everybody was like you know how people will talk and you just came out. Brand building. You don’t want to tarnish your image. See, when I came out of the house I went through a whole lot. A whole lot was going on. I didn’t have that interview. It was what the person watched on television.”