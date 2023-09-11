“Admit You Earn More Than Your Husband” – Peggy Ovire Reacts As Kiekie Discloses She Contributes To Payment Of House Rent

Nollywood actress, Peggy Ovire has reacted to a video of skitmaker Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori popularly known as Kiekie disclosing that she contributes to the payment of rent in her household.

In the video, the mother of one passionately insisted that she can’t stay in a house and not pay rent.

She stated this during a recent podcast hosted by popular media personality Toke Makinwa.

According to Kiekie, sharing bills with one’s husband brings about respect and also lessens the financial burden on the man.

READ ALSO: “You Can’t Be Living In A House And Not Pay Rent” – Skitmaker Kiekie Tells Married Women (Video)

Kiekie’s statement was however greeted with mixed reactions.

While some praised the comedian for trying to lessen the financial burden on her husband, others insisted that it is the responsibility of the man to shoulder the finances of the home.

Taking to the comment section of the blog where the video was shared, Ovire urged the skiitmaker to admit that she earns more than her husband.

She wrote, “Just say you earn more than your husband Kiekie, then bills sharing is a must. It is my husband’s responsibility to pay the bills especially since he can afford it. Mine is to take care of the home and be there for emergency cases. My man won’t even let me pay jack.”

See post below: