‘Forget Past Frustrations, We Need You Back Home, Opportunities Abound’ — Tinubu To Nigerians Abroad

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has encouraged Nigerians living abroad to consider returning home, citing his belief in the nation’s potential despite prior leadership “frustrations.”

Tinubu gave the advice at a town hall meeting with Nigerians in the diaspora on Wednesday in New York, where he also met with United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres, on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.

“I want to give you a measure that will resonate with you. I was once a diasporan. What you have been through, I have been through it. A change of mindset is necessary. Take it this night (Wednesday) that Nigeria is home for business opportunities.

“Also, anywhere you stay, there is always going to be an opportunity in, and in everything you do. There is always going to be an opportunity if you know how to search and put your mind into it.

“But, we need you back home. Nigeria has arrived; forget the frustration of the previous years’ leadership,” the Nigerian leader said.

According to him, Nigerians “don’t have any reason to be poor.

“We are just poor in some leadership areas. That is what I harped on during my campaign. It was a very gruesome campaign, but I won the election. But if I didn’t throw myself into it with strong determination and result, I wouldn’t have won.”

He said there were “so many hurdles on my way that would have stopped me,” but he “refused to be stopped.”

“You can do the same as many of you here that are contesting elections,” Tinubu added.