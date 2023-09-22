Gov. Soludo Suspends Tuition Fees In All Junior Secondary Schools

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has suspended all fees, including tuition, in all public schools across the state.

According to the Governor, the abolition also applies to pupils from nursery, primary and junior secondary schools.

Soludo made this announcement at Premier Primary School in Obosi, Idemili North Council Area of the State, on Thursday.

He identified four categories of schools in the state: private private schools, mission private schools, mission public schools, and public public schools.

He mentioned that individuals from economically disadvantaged backgrounds typically attend the last category of schools, which he explained will be used as a model for school administration and management.

The Governor emphasised that the aim is to return to the basics when education served as an equaliser.

He said: “From today, as I make this pronouncement, no child in Anambra, from nursery to primary, up to junior secondary three, is expected to pay anything.

“The constitution of Nigeria requires the government in Nigeria to, as soon as it is practicable, offer free primary or secondary education.

“Among the four categories of schools in the state, government-run public schools are the least in terms of infrastructure and otherwise, but with this announcement, my administration will begin a massive revolution to bring out public education as a model in the education sector.

“The government will be investing and rebuilding infrastructure in the schools in the coming weeks and months. We will roll-out the full government agenda for the education sector in the coming days.

“This administration will begin to use education as an opportunity equaliser. Education is not just the future, but the present. The big agenda is to mainstream education as the foundation,” Soludo explained.