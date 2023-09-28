Italian Bags 24 Years Imprisonment For Beating Nigerian Man To Death

An Italian identified as Filippo Ferlazzo, who beat an Italy-based Nigerian man, Alika Ogorchukwu, to death in July 2022 has bagged a 24-year jail term.

The convict bagged a 24-year jail term on Wednesday for causing the death of a 39-year-old Nigerian man who was on crutches, walking in a Marche coastal city in July 2022.

The Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Dabiri-Erewa, in a statement signed by NiDCOM spokesperson, Gabriel Odu, commended the Nigerian Mission in Rome, for following through with the case and other cases involving Nigerians.

She said, “I am glad that this case finally got justice. Like I always say, there have to be consequences for actions”.

On July 29, 2022, Alika Ogorchukwu was assaulted in broad daylight as he was hawking.

The attacker beat Ogorchukwu to death using Ogorchukwu’s crutches in front of several onlookers, who did not intervene. Some of the onlookers, however, recorded videos of the attack using their phones.

On July 30, 2022, Ferlazzo was arrested on charges of having murdered Ogorchukwu and having stolen Ogorchukwu’s phone.

The Italian Police stated that they believed Ferlazzo attacked Ogorchukwu after he had asked Ferlazzo’s girlfriend to buy a handkerchief.

The incident was reported to have taken place in the main central street of Civitanova Marche, Italy. Ogorchukwu was found dead at the scene by paramedics.