Paul Ibe, media adviser to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, on Friday, posited that there may be a skeleton behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s cupboard for not disclosing his University academic records.

Recall that the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party had filed a petition to obtain more information about Tinubu’s academic records at Chicago State University.

However, Tinubu entered an emergency application at the United States District Court to delay execution of the release of his CSU records.

According to Ibe’s statement, “It should be now obvious even to the blind that Tinubu is hiding something in his records at the Chicago State University, and even elsewhere.

“I do hope whatever it may be, it will not be of a scope that will give Nigerians a heart attack. Nigerians will soon see the true position of Atiku on the records of Tinubu at CSU. It is just a matter of time.”

Documents sought by Atiku through his counsel, Angela M. Liu, include a record of his admission and acceptance at the university, dates of attendance, degrees, awards, and honours attained by Tinubu at the University.