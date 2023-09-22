“My Father Abandoned Me To Die At Hospital” – Kemi Afolabi

Famous Yoruba Nollywood actress, Kemi Afolabi, has taken to social media to recount a sad encounter with her father, saying that “family is not by blood”.

The thespian made this known while reacting to the death of Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Considering the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death, many Nigerians had queried the father for the hasty burial.

Defending his action, Mohbad’s father said his son was too young to be kept at the mortuary for any further delay.

In a post via InstaStory, Kemi Afolabi narrated how her father abandoned her at the hospital.

The actress said there are wicked, jealous, and heartless fathers.

She wrote: “Family is not by blood, my people hmmmmmmm That’s how my supposed father abandoned me at the hospital to die so that he can come around to bully my mother as he has always done since I was a child. But God said it wasn’t my time to die. There are wicked, jealous and heartless fathers, I can confirm. Story for another day. Justice for Mohbad.”