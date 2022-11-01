Nigeria Is My Biggest Fear – Kemi Afolabi

Popular Nollywood actress Kemi Afolabi has opened up on her fear after returning to Nigeria following her medical trip in the United States.

Earlier in the year, the thespian revealed that she was suffering from a terminal illness called Lupus and had five years to live. This made her colleagues and loved ones mobilise to get financial support for her medical attention in the US.

After returning to Nigeria, she took to her Instagram to express her fears and wishes and called on the government to find solutions to the problems she pointed out in her statement.

Kemi wrote: “Back to my biggest fear…my country NIGERIA. Nothing has changed! Same Nonni

“Our Airpot arrival is damn too hot. The way quickly removed my Top and tied it on my waist to rock my camisole with pride ehn! them no they tell person, body go tell you.

“From the Lagos Murtala Mohammed International Airport through oshodi to Mowe via the Lagos/ Ibadan Express way na traffic full everywhere! In the end no clue for the cause

“Wait, what are these politician using to campaign in the forth coming elections naa because me I am not understanding o.

“It must be extremely hard a task for the right authorities to track down kidnappers! This is no longer funny at the rate kidnapping is on the rise on a daily in Nigeria.

“What will it cost the government to start ransacking day and night with the use of helicopters, ground troops and all?

“The ofada-Owode road that leads to my home is in a sorry state that even SUV car will suffer a hiccup God!

“Bia Ogun state government when are you guys fixing the roads edakun this one concern una o.

“Your excellency sir @dapoabiodunmfr we need your help urgently, the ofada, obafemi – owode, in mowe -ofada in Ogun state amongst others has gotten really worse. HELP US SIR, May God strengthen you to do it A

“Why am I feeling this way though, I am supposed to be happy to be back home after a long time but am just so sad mahnnnn.”