Migos Rapper, Takeoff Shot Dead In Houston

American rapper Takeoff has been shot dead in Houston, Texas, according to local reports.

Takeoff, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was one third of rap trio Migos alongside his uncle, Quavo and cousin once removed, Offset.

Multiple sources are alleging the shooting broke out over a dice game.

Photos posted to social media showed Takeoff wearing a white shirt with black pants.

A video of the aftermath showed a man matching the description of the rapper lying

motionless on the ground.

At at the time of filling this report, it’s unclear if the news of his death was indeed true. However, according to the CEO of Hollywood Unlocked, a celebrity news media blog, Takeoff was shot and he didn’t survive the attack while Quavo escaped unarmed.

See post below: