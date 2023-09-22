Why I Employed My Former Boss, Emperor Geezy – Kizz Daniel

Nigerian Singer, Daniel Anidugbe, better known as Kizz Daniel, has explained why he made his former record label boss and founder of G-Worldwide, Emperor Geezy, the new Chief Executive Officer of his imprint, Flyboy Inc.

He said he made the decision despite their fallout years back because Geezy was one of those who wanted his music brand to grow.

The ‘Buga’ crooner while noting that he and Geezy reconciled their differences last year, pointed out that his erstwhile boss is one of those he can trust his brand with.

Kizz Daniel spoke in the latest episode of the Afrobeats Podcast, hosted by Adesope Olajide.

He said, “He [Emperor Geezy] is one of the people I can trust the Kizz Daniel brand with, I know he wants this brand to grow.

“We have been friends since last year. We had died the matter [our differences]. I was just like can you hold down the label for me while I record and he said fine. He is one of the people I can trust the Kizz Daniel brand with.

“He is the type I can say you know what; you have passion for this brand and true love, not necessarily me, and I know you want this brand to grow.”