Juventus Midfielder, Paul Pogba Suspended For Doping

Juventus and France midfielder Paul Pogba has been provisionally suspended after a doping control detected the banned substance, testosterone in his body system.

According to Italy’s national anti-doping tribunal (NADO) said, Pogba returned a test with elevated levels of testosterone after Juve’s 3-0 win at Udinese on 20 August. “The National Anti-doping Tribunal informs that, in acceptance of the instance proposed by the National Antidoping Prosecutor, it has provided for the provisional suspension of the athlete Paul Labile Pogba,” NADO said in a statement. NADO said the “prohibited substance detected: Non-endogenous testosterone metabolites”, was consistent with a doping infringement

It was gathered that the 30 years old, was an unused substitute but was selected at random for post-match drug testing.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that if found guilty of doping, he could face a ban of between two and four years.

Meanwhile, his club, said in a statement that: “Juventus Football Club announces that today, 11 September, 2023, the footballer Paul Labile Pogba received a precautionary suspension order from the National Anti-Doping Tribunal following the results of tests carried out on 20 August, 2023.

“The club reserves the right to consider the next procedural steps.”

Testosterone is a hormone that increases the endurance of athletes.

Pogba has three days to produce a counter-analysis of the result to Nado.

Juventus re-signed Pogba on a four-year deal in July 2022 after the player ran down his contract at Manchester United and left as a free agent.

However, Pogba’s return to Turin has been beset by persistent injury problems which also saw him miss last year’s World Cup in Qatar.

He has played a combined total of 51 minutes as a substitute this season in games with Bologna and Empoli.

Last season he managed 108 minutes over six Serie A games, three brief appearances and one assist in the Europa League, and 11 minutes in the Coppa Italia, a total of 162 minutes and no goals.

Pogba’s injury problems resurfaced recently, with Juventus boss Massimo Allegri saying the player picked up a minor back problem following his appearance against Empoli.