“Wizkid And I Created Afrobeats” – Samklef

Veteran Nigerian producer and singer Samuel Oguachuba, popularly known as Samklef, has claimed that he and Wizkid, created Afrobeats.

He said Nigerian contemporary music had no genre until he and Wizkid created Afrobeats in 2010.

The ‘Molowo Noni’ crooner also said Fela created Afrobeats, but Wizkid named contemporary Nigerian music Afrobeats.

Sharing a throwback video of himself and Wizkid on his X page on Monday, Samklef wrote: “Meet the Nigerian two kids that created the afrobeats sound of today.

“As of 2009, Nigerian music had no title! Until these two created magic! 2010! Even the award categories in Nigeria were Best Hip Hop, Best R and B, Best Alternative Music and Best Reggae! There was nothing like Best Afrobeats! It was Wizkidayo who named it Afrobeats! Know this and know peace! Fela created Afrobeat!”

