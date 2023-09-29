Kaduna Tribunal: Social Media Should Be Regulated – Onanuga

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Bayo Onanuga, has reacted to the confusion over the Tribunal verdict on the Kaduna State Governorship election.

This is coming after the State Governor, Uba Sani, in a post via X, claimed that the Tribunal upheld his victory.

Recall that a judge in the Election Petition Tribunal had earlier declared the governorship election in the state, held on March 18 as inconclusive.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that in a split decision of a ratio of 2:1, the Tribunal declared the election inconclusive and directed that a supplementary election should be held by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) within 90 days.

Reacting to the report, Onanuga said that, there is a need for the urgent regulation of social media considering the different reports on the Kaduna Tribunal judgement.

The APC chieftain added that there should be some control in the social media space otherwise, misinformation and disinformation being disseminated will one day trigger a civil war in the country.

He wrote on X: “Social media needs to be regulated urgently. So many spurious reports today about the Kaduna governorship verdict by the Election Tribunal.

“The most notoriously shared headline: “Kaduna governorship election declared inconclusive”.

“This was circulating while the Tribunal was still reading its judgment. There should be some control in the social media space, otherwise the misinformation and disinformation being disseminated will one day trigger a civil war in our country.”