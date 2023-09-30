Kano Gov. Appoints 116 More Aides, Totals Over 400

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, on Friday, announced the appointment of 116 additional aides.

Information Nigeria reports that the new appointments comprised of 63 Senior Special Assistants (SSAs), 41 Special Assistants (SAs) and 12 Personal Assistants (PAs).

This was announced by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor, Sanusi Bature, in a statement sent to newsmen in Kano.

Bature described the appointments by Governor Yusuf as means of achieving youth inclusiveness in governance and bringing government closer to the people.

READ ALSO: ‘Your Indiscipline Is Making Work Difficult, I Need You On My Side’ — Umahi Begs Protesting Workers

“As part of his efforts to integrate more capable hands in providing good governance, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has approved the appointments of Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants and Personal Assistants with a priority given to youth,” he stated.

He however congratulated the new appointees on their appointment and called on them to work in accordance to the government’s initiative of putting the people first.

Note that the Governor had appointed extra 94 aides on Tuesday, which brought its total to 290, saying they will be reporting activities from the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies across the State.

With the additional appointments, the governor now has 406 aides, which is coming at a time Nigerians are advocating the reduction on the cost of governance.