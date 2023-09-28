Kogi Guber: Gov. Bello Calling For Anarchy, Violently Terrorising Us – SDP Laments

The Kogi State chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Wednesday accused the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) of state-sponsored terrorism.

The accusation is coming ahead of the November 11 gubernatorial election.

Director-General, Muritala Ajaka/Sam Abenemi campaign organisation, David Ijele, speaking via a news conference in Lokoja, said that the APC has subjected SDP and its supporters to various acts of intimidation by engaging in serious violence resulting in sporadic gunshots, arsons and disappearance of party supporters.

The SDP furthered that the State Governor, Yahaya Bello would be calling for anarchy should they refuse to put an end to the intimidation of the SDP.

“I was in Kogi East last night, I could not sleep as a result of several gunshots from dusk to dawn throughout the town.

“Bello is calling for anarchy if this kind of terrorism did not stop. I don’t know why all this. If you claim to have done well, you don’t need to engage in intimidation of opposition for you to win an election. It’s only a bad product that is difficult to sell, a good product will naturally sell itself.

READ ALSO: 333m Children Live In Abject Poverty Globally – World Bank

“We are calling on the Inspector-General of Police, President Tinubu who himself is also a product of the democratic process, to intervene in Kogi State affairs to avoid a breakdown of law and order before, during and even after the election because no one has a monopoly of violence.

“We are prepared and ready to put our lives on the line to right the wrongs of APC in Kogi,” he said.

Reacting, spokesman for the Usman Ododo/ Joel Oyibo campaign organisation, Kingsley Fanwo, said, “We are a government and our priority is to protect all the people of Kogi State, irrespective of political leanings.”

He said that allegations without proof are as good as no allegations.

“As a government, our concern and responsibility are to create an enabling environment for all to pursue their normal businesses. The SDP is a nest of funny birds that cry by the pain of their losses rather than the action of anyone,” Fanwo added.