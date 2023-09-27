Leah Sharibu Allegedly Divorces First ISWAP Husband, Now Leads Medical Team In Lake Chad

The Christian girl abducted by members of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), Leah Sharibu, has reportedly remarried another terrorist commander after securing a divorce from the first husband she was forcefully given to.

Recall that ISWAP had abducted Leah alongside 100 of her schoolmates from Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, on February 19, 2018.

Leah, after the purported divorce from one Abdulrahman, was remarried to another ISWAP commander in the Lake Chad area named Ali Abdallah.

“Leah was first married to Abdulrahman after she allegedly converted to Islam, and they have two children, all boys that were named after two Boko Haram commanders that were killed.

“We don’t know what transpired, but Leah secured the divorce and married another commander, Ali Abdallah,” a source told Daily Trust.

The source also disclosed that Leah was “trained” to administer some medical services to injured Boko Haram fighters and women after her captivity.

“She was ‘trained’ as a medical personnel and now leads the ISWAP medical team in the northern part of the Lake Chad area,” the source said.

“Ten days ago, Leah, her supposed husband and other fighters were sighted at Dogon Chukwun kangarwa.

“Her husband is a commander under ISWAP, but they are facing persecution from a Boko Haram commander loyal to Shekau, Malam Bakura.

“As of today, we got a report that a large contingent of the ISWAP fighters has started migrating from the area through the Guzamala forest.

“They were sighted on the route of Cross – Mosquito camp- Garin-giwa (where the Zulum’s convoy was attacked) – Munguno – Gajiram with cache of dangerous arms,” another source said.