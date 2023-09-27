Six People Murdered In Fresh Southern Kaduna Attack

Six persons have been killed by terrorists on Tuesday night in the Takanai community of Atyap Chiefdom in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The acting Secretary to the District Head of the Community, Samson Markus, confirmed the incident on Wednesday.

Speaking with The Punch, Markus said the terrorists invaded the village at around 7:pm and opened fire, killing four people in the same compound and two in another family.

Markus stated that two children were killed in the deadly attack, adding that the terrorists left after the arrival of the military in the community.

He said: “We were going about our normal businesses when we heard gunshots, we thought it was the military at first until we saw it was the Fulanis who came in from Zango Urban.

“Before the military arrived, they’ve succeeded in killing six persons, including 2 children.

“The arrival of the military was what scared them, and they took to their hills and left the community.

“It’s unfortunate this kind of sad incident continues to happen in our villages when we thought normalcy had returned.

“We appealed to the government and the military to redouble their efforts and declare war against these terrorists who invaded villages and killed innocent people.”