“Mohbad Died Day His Visa To Canadian Was Approved” – Show Promoter

A Canada-based show promoter, Prince George, has disclosed that singer Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly called Mohbad died the day his Canadian visa was approved.

George said this while speaking at the candlelight procession organised by Nigerians in Toronto, Canada on Saturday night.

“I had planned to surprise the late singer’s best friend, Bella Shmurda, during the latter’s show in Canada by bringing Mohbad to the show,” the singer and promoter said.

“I sent a message to Mohbad’s manager in the morning of the day he died to inform him that his visa had been approved, only to be told that Mohbad had died mysteriously”, he said.

Also, present at the event was a visibly heartbroken Bella Shurmda who struggled to mutter a few words to the audience. He noted that he was still in shock about the death of his friend.

He said, “This person is my brother, my guy, my best friend, you know? It’s so sad. This is someone I saw before I left Nigeria, only to be called two, three days later that he had died. Everything was so funny. Even my mum had to call and tell me not to come home.”