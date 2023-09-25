Mohbad’s Stepmother Reveals Pastor Bent His Neck While Trying To Anoint Him (Video)

The stepmother of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly known as Mohbad, has revealed that a church pastor bent his neck after anointing his lifeless body.

In a recently uploaded video, the woman sat calmly with Mohbad‘s father, explaining in detail to another concerned woman about the position of Mohbad‘s head in the coffin in which he was buried.

The other woman in the room, appearing curious, remarked that Mohbad might not have died for his head to be arranged or displayed in such a manner.

In native Yoruba language, she stated, “For his neck to be like that, it means Mohbad has not died.”

In response to her statement, Mohbad’s stepmother clarified, making her understand that the pastor had initially lifted his neck to anoint his head with oil, after which the body was placed back in a bent position.

She responded, “The church’s pastor lifted his neck in a particular way to pour anointing oil on his head. But when his head was placed back, the neck positioned itself in a bent way.”

Meanwhile, the other woman insisted that Mohbad wasn’t dead at that moment because if he was, his neck would have become so stiff and nearly unmovable.

Watch video below: