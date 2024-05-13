I Almost Regretted Opening Up About My Weight Loss Journey – Real Warri Pikin

Nigerian comedian Real Warri Pikin has revealed that she almost regretted disclosing her weight loss while contemplating on the response received.

The comedian revealed that she suffered various health issues as a result of her weight before undergoing gastric sleeve surgery.

During an interview with Ghanaian journalist Doreen Avio on JoyNews, the comedian said that she was constantly hospitalised owing to serious illness.

According to Real Warri Pikin, this impacted her ability to perform and support herself.

The comedian stated, “It wasn’t easy at all,” adding that she was unable to participate in comedy events and had to return some money that had been paid to her.

Real Warri Pikin described the backlash she faced after publicising her experience with gastric sleeve surgery.

She admitted that she regretted the negative remarks she had received and had questioned her decision to reveal more information about her transformation.

She said, “I almost regretted coming out to say my truth, because people do not accept change. They are stuck with the old version of you because your old version makes them happy, and comfortable. They are plus size, they’re big, they can relate and it makes them happy. So, when you change they feel like you’ve betrayed them, they can’t accept change.”

Watch the interview below…