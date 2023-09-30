No Independence Day Celebration In Osun – Governor Adeleke

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has cancelled the Independence Day celebrations in the state.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the governor took the decision due to the hardship across the country so far this year.

Adeleke, who was elected on the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2022, stressed that the people of the state should celebrate the day with prayers and meditation.

In a statement issued by Governor Adeleke’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, on Friday, the former Senator urged the people of the state to pray for the continuous peace and prosperity of the country.

“Let us use Independence Day to meditate and pray on the state of our nation. Our people are passing through tough times”, the governor was quoted as saying.

“It is time to take stock and seek divine intervention and guidance in the affairs of our nation. I greet Osun people and Nigerians in general as the Independence Day knocks at our doors.

“Here in Osun, we will celebrate with meditation and prayers.”

This will be the first time since the return of democracy in Nigeria in 1999 that the governor of Osun State announced the cancellation of the Independence Day celebration.

Despite the cancellation of the celebration in Osun, the nationwide declaration of a public holiday on October 2, is expected to take effect in the state.