“My Sexual Advances Towards Simi Just An Artistic Pursuit” – Brymo

Nigerian singer, Ọlawale Ọlọfọrọ, simply known as Brymo, has defended his sex-for-music request from female colleague, Simisola Kosoko, popularly known as Simi.

Recall that Brymo sparked controversy after he shared an audio clip on his X handle, revealing that he had declined to collaborate with Simi because she refused to engage in a sexual relationship with him.

His revelation didn’t sit well with Simi’s husband, singer Adekunle Gold, who warned him to “stay away” from his wife and “stop disrespecting” his family.

However, in a recent interview with TVC, Brymo defended his sexual advances towards Simi, describing it as “an artistic pursuit.”

READ ALSO: “Burna Boy Fake, Cheap, Didn’t Deserve To Win Grammy” – Brymo (Video)

He said, “One day I was somewhere and I met Adekunle Gold, I was just like, ‘Oh! Gold.’ The first time I was ever meeting him. And he requested a collaboration… When he came to me, I just said flatly, ‘Oga, I’m not doing any collaboration right now.’

“Two weeks after, Simi came. I didn’t know they (Simi and Adekunle Gold) were together. I’m sure you all know about Falz. He took the fall that I was supposed to take. I was the target… But I’m a smart guy.

“When I saw her (Simi), I said no features except I am laying with the woman I am working with so it can really be intense. Did she not sleep with Adekunle Gold? Is that not why the music is extra good? But she said no, and I was like okay, bye-bye and then she left.

“She wasn’t the only one I proposed it to. But guess what? I’ve made music with seven women. I didn’t sleep with anyone of them.

“After that incident, I’ve recorded songs with four women. We didn’t even have that (sexual) conversation at all. We just made music. So, it wasn’t about me asking for sex for collaboration. No, no, it wasn’t about that. For me, it was an artistic pursuit.”