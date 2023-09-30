Edo Guber: Its Not My Duty To Anoint A Successor — Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, on Friday, stressed the importance of fairness, equity, and inclusion in the process leading up to the State’s 2024 gubernatorial polls.

He also emphasized while addressing Government House newsmen in Benin, that his administration is focused on delivering its goals before the end of its term.

“It is not in my place to now determine, appoint, or anoint any successor but all I know is that in the process of seeking my successor, there must be fairness, equity, and a sense of inclusion because our goal is to keep Edo as one.

“For me, that is the only issue I understood that may be a problem and that should not stop us. The important thing for us as an administration is for us to finish strong and try to complete everything we told Edo people we would do for them during our campaign,” he said.

On his relationship with the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, the governor said, “I have nothing personal against the deputy governor and never had. For me, the issues are very straightforward.”