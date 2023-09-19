No Plot To Impeach Ondo Deputy Gov., Aiyedatiwa — Speaker

The Ondo State House of Assembly has debunked reports that it plans to impeach the State Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Recall that following State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s return from medical vacation, he sacked all the media aides attached to the office of Aiyedatiwa for alleged insubordination.

This development, however, birthed speculations from several quarters of the impeachment plot.

Speaking on the plot by the assembly to impeach the deputy governor,

Reacting, the House Speaker, Olamide Oladiji, said that “there’s no underground plot to impeach the deputy governor.

“There is nothing like that, you know the social media can write anything they like, but it is not true.

“Nothing like that is going on. As I am talking to you, I’m in Abuja for the Speakers’ conference. So, there is nothing like that.”

On his part, the Majority Leader of the Assembly, Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, said the rumour should be ignored.

Ogunmolasuyi said: “Nobody is plotting any move to impeach the deputy governor.

“We are busy with what will bring development to the state. What is of importance to us is to carry out our duties.”

Information Nigeria reports that a few days after the sack of Aiyedatiwa’s aides, his resignation letter went viral on social media.

But in a swift response, the deputy governor, denied resigning his position.

He had said in a statement: “My attention has been drawn to a rumour of a purported pre-signed resignation letter, signed by me, being circulated in the public domain.

“I wish to state that I, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, the Deputy Governor of Ondo

State have not, do not intend and will not sign/author any letter resigning my position as the duly elected Deputy Governor in a joint ticket with my principal the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu SAN,CON.

“I took an oath the day I was sworn in along with Mr. Governor on February

24th, 2021 to protect the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on a

four (4) year mandate which terminates in February 23rd, 2025.

“I remain loyal to my Principal and I stand by the oath I took with the Bible to run the full cycle of the four year tenure with Mr. Governor.

“To this end I urge the people of Ondo State, the State Assembly and the general public to disregard such letter now and in the future.”