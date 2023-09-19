Tinubu Beats Buhari’s Record In Nepotism With His ‘Lagos-Only’ Appointments – Atiku’s Aide, Bwala

Daniel Bwala, aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has faulted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s concentration of his recent appointments in the South West, particularly Lagos State.

The spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) 2023 presidential candidate, alleged on Channels Television’s Politics Today that Tinubu has beaten former President Muhammadu Buhari’s record in nepotism.

Buhari, during his tenure was accused of making most of his appointments from the northern part of the country, but Bwala says in the case of Tinubu, only a section of the country’s southern part was receiving attention.

The PDP chieftain, however, posited that the All Progressives Congress (APC) President has ignored the South-South and South East in his appointments.

“APC as a political party is a party that commenced the idea of nepotism. Remember when President Buhari was in power, people complained about nepotism…but he’s like iPhone 13 Promax.

“By the time President Bola Ahmed Tinubu took over, his own even exceeded iPhone 14 and went straight to iPhone 15 Promax in the sense that his appointments have generated a conversation around the country that the government is being concentrated in one part of the country over and above others.

“In the case of Buhari, you could argue that he favoured the North…but you could see that it is populated by Northeast, Northwest, and North Central. There was a democratic distribution of appointments there but when it comes to this present government, if you look at it, the Southeast and the South-south are left behind.

“The dominance of the appointments is in the Southwest. And even when you go further in the Southwest, there are quite a number of people in the South west who will tell you that the appointments were concentrated in Lagos,” he said.

According to him, the constitution states that the country should not be run in such a way that one part has dominance over the other, and that Tinubu is breaking the law.

Following his obvious disregard for other parts of Nigeria, the former APC member opined that the President may not be able to enjoy loyalty from all sections of the country.