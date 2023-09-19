Tinubu’s Govt. Plotting To Arrest, Silence Me – Atiku’s Aide, Bwala

Daniel Bwala, an aide to the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration of plotting to arrest him.

The legal practitioner claimed via X on Monday that he had reliable information from some people at the presidential villa about a plot to use security agencies to arrest and detain him.

“Last night I got a credible intelligence that some key people around the seat of power (Presidential Aso Vila) of this government are planning to use security agencie(s) to arrest me and take me into custody on a trumped-up allegations in other to rubbish me and silence me. That I am making them and the government uncomfortable.

“Let the world know today that I have always known that from my stands on the same faith ticket which led to my leaving APC, and consequent posture as a political opposition, it might irk the deep state and come with persecution for what i believe in and stand for. If anything happens to me, let the world know today of their evil plans,” he posted.

Bwala is said to have defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) after the Party announced a Muslim-Muslim ticket for the 2023 presidential poll.

He had argued that Tinubu’s selection of former Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima as his running mate was not “good news for the APC.”