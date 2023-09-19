OAU Students Vow To Shut University Campus Over Fee Increment

The Students of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife Osun state have threatened to halt all activities on the campus in protest against the current school fees increment by the management.

It was gathered that the student union rejected a recent statement issued by the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju, which outlined the increment of fees payable by both new and old students by over 300 percent.

Addressing newsmen at the Ken Saro Wiwa Students’ Union Building on Monday, the President of Ife Students Union, Abbas Akinremi said the students will after Tuesday, commence the process of shutting down the campus of the management’s failure to start negotiation on the issue.

Akinremi said: “We have also written to all respective banks to halt the acceptance of fee payments from any student until a better resolution has been achieved.

“As much as we don’t want to, we are currently running out of options and might have to shut down all activities on campus and progressively on all other federal institutions campuses in Nigeria because we are carrying the leadership of the National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) along which they backed.

“The student leadership had met with the management in August when we learnt about plans to increase school fees and we started negotiating. Unfortunately, they shut us out and announced the new fee.

“They claimed that the Federal Government has stopped funding OAU, meanwhile, the recent release on September 15th 2023 listed OAU as number 9 of the top-funded universities with a budget allocation of N13.4B.”