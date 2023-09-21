Ondo Assembly Moves To Impeach Akeredolu’s Deputy, Aiyedatiwa

The Ondo State House of Assembly has begun impeachment proceedings against Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Deputy Governor of the State.

Information Nigeria reports that the impeachment process which took place on Wednesday during an emergency plenary convened by the House stemmed from allegations of gross misuse of office levelled against the Deputy.

It was alleged that Aiyedatiwa engaged in activities inconsistent with the responsibilities and expectations of his office.

To its end, 23 out of the 26 lawmakers in the Assembly signed the impeachment notice against Aiyedatiwa.

The number of lawmakers who signed the notice signified that the required two-thirds had been achieved.

Following the development, there was a heavy security presence at the gate of the assembly as well as its premises.

According to reports, the alleged misconduct revolved around the approval of N300 million for the purchase of a bulletproof Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) designated for his personal use.

One of the lawmakers, who craved anonymity, according to Daily Post, disclosed that Aiyedatiwa ordered the N300 million to be sourced from the palliative fund.

The approval was allegedly granted while Akeredolu was recovering in Germany.

During the proceeding, the Majority Leader, Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, cited section 188 of the Nigerian Constitution to support the necessity of addressing Aiyedatiwa regarding the allegations before any action could be taken by the House.

Tope Agbulu, lawmaker representing Akoko Southwest 2, seconded the motion.

Consequently, the assembly instructed the Clerk of the House, Benjamin Jaiyeola, to draft a letter to Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, informing him of the accusations levelled against him.