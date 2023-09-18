Ondo Commissioner For Women Affairs Attacked, Injured During Distribution Of Palliatives (Video)

The Ondo state Woman Affairs Commissioner, Dr ( Mrs) Olubunmi Osadahun, was weekend, attacked in Arigidi Akoko area of the state, during the distribution of palliatives to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy by government.

According to Vanguard, the commissioner was attacked by some members of the All Progressive Congress, in the council area following the allegation that the exercise was shrouded in secrecy by government officials.

A video circulating on the social media, showed a man, used a blue chair to attack the commissioner.

The commissioner, was injured during the attack and was reportedly rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

An eyewitness account who spoke to Vanguard said that,” the man, who is a member of the party in Arigidi, in Akoko North West, was present during the ongoing distribution of palliatives in the council.

”We don’t know what had transpired between him and the commissioner,, we just saw his when he took one of the chairs and landed it on the head of the commissioner.

”A deep wound was inflicted on the head of the commissioner. Immediately this happened, some young boys loyal to the commissioner, also descended on the attacker and dealt with him.”

In an interview, a lady who said she’s the commissioners daughter, Dr (Mrs) Jumoke Bakare, told vanguard that her mother has since been hospitalized after the attack.

According to her, ”My mother is in the hospital, she can’t talk with you now. She’s now resting.”

Recall that the state government commenced the distribution of the palliatives.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who was represented by his information and Orientation commissioner, Mrs Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, said in Isua, headquarters of Akoko South East Local Government area of the state, that 1,200 bags of rice will be distributed to 6,000 households in the council area.

He said that the initiative was meant for all residents of the state regardless of their political affiliations.

“Today, we are kicking off the distribution of palliatives to Ondo State residents and it happens that the four local government areas in Akoko are the first to be distributed to.

“There will be five people to a bag of rice and here, we have trucks coming in to take the palliatives to various towns in Akoko South East comprising Ipesi, Sosan, Ifira, Epinmi , Isua among others. We have 1,200 bags of rice for Akoko South East and we are targeting 6,000 households in the local government.

Recall also that after the commencement of the exercise, the coalition of Civil Society Organizations CSOs in the state, cried out over alleged scam in the distribution of palliatives across the state.

They alleged that the exercise was shrouded in secrecy and uncertainty.

This was contained in a statement by the CSOs and signed by Franklin Oloniju, High Chief Pius Akomolafe, Alo Martins, Stella Ikeokwu, Emmanuel Daramola and Bola Fasuyi and made available to newsmen in Akure, the state capital.

According to them “The coalition of Civil Society Organizations in Ondo State strongly expresses its displeasure with the way and manner Ondo State Government is going about the distribution of Palliatives in the state.

”The process seems to be shrouded in secrecy and uncertainty.

“Following an emergency extraordinary meeting held on September 11, 2023, on the palliative distribution in the office of the Chairman Coalition of Civil Society in Akure, it was noticed that partiality and rent-seeking attitude pervades the entire process.

“We are shocked that the absence of the Executive Governor who was on medical leave, showed that the people he left were unable to effectively manage the process of the palliative distribution in a transparent and inclusive manner.”

Watch video below: