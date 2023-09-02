“Rema One Of The Greatest Musicians Ever” – Ice Prince Zamani

Nigerian singer and rapper Ice Prince Zamani has declared that his colleague, Rema, is currently “one of the greatest musicians ever on earth”.

Ice Prince said he is proud of the achievements of young Nigerian artistes and their regard for him as a legend.

Ice Prince stated this while appearing on the latest episode of the Afrobeats Podcast hosted by British-Nigerian media personality, Adesope Olajide, aka Shopsydoo.

READ ALSO: Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ Becomes First Song To Spend One Year On US Billboard Afrobeats Chart

He said, “Talking about the young guys (artistes) and how much they accept me or show me love (regard me as a legend), I just want to say how extremely proud I am of these young guys.

“Right now, I think Rema is one of the greatest musicians ever on earth. I’m very proud of where it (Nigerian music) is. I know that we are in safe hands. Our great-grandkids are good because of what is already happening.”

Ice Prince also disclosed that he is working on a joint album with the Abagas, M.I and Jesse Jagz.

“Choc Boys will drop an album; M.I, Ice Prince and Jesse Jagz,” he said.