Road Accident: “Lagos Records 75 Deaths In Eight Months” – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos Command, has revealed that no fewer than 75 persons lost their lives in Road Traffic Crashes in the state between January and August.

The FRSC Lagos Sector Commander, Babatunde Farinloye, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Lagos.

He said that 1,611 persons were involved in crashes within the period under review.

Farinloye said that in the period, there were 102 minor accident cases and 158 serious cases.

He said that the command had deployed 324 personnel to its checkpoints to ensure safety within the last eight months.

He added that the command recorded 53,564 offences, with 44,269 offenders within the period.

The sector commander emphasised the need for both motorists and pedestrians to imbibe a safety culture, with a view to bringing down the fatality index in RTCs.

“The last four months of the year, popularly referred to as Ember Months, are here once again.

“Motorists claim of evil characteristics of these months are figments of the imagination of all that belong to that school of thought.

“Nothing differs between the months of January to August and these so-called ember months than the changes in our consciousness and attitude about safety.

“Only socioeconomic, cultural and religious engagements are on the increase, resulting in an upsurge of vehicular movement and careless attitudes.

“Measures advocated by the corps include sensitisation of motorists through advocacy at the parks, public places, churches, mosques, etc.

“It also includes awareness of the state of vehicles through the free vehicles safety checks, free drivers training by the corps, and vehicle inspection through the safe-to-load programmes at the ports, tank farms, and designated parks where personnel of the corps is assigned.

“Also, regulation of fleet operations by Road Transport Safety Standardisation Scheme, and daily monitoring and surveillance of the highways by the corps’ patrol teams,” Farinloye said.

He said that the 2023 Campaign for Safety for the rainy season and ember months had kicked off with the theme: “Speed Thrills, It Kills, Drive Responsibly And Avoid Overloading.”

Farinloye said that the campaign would go round the state and entire country, adding that responsible drivers would always keep to regulated speed limits, and ensure their vehicles are routinely maintained.

He said they would not receive or make phone calls while driving engage in any other form of misconduct, nor indulge in speeding or drunk driving.

He assured that the state would witness robust traffic monitoring and management with the injection of additional logistics to the command operations by its management.

The sector commander stressed that all hands must be on deck by all stakeholders to ensure crash-free ember months and beyond.