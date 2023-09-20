Kano CP Declares 24-Hour Curfew After Tribunal Judgment

The Commissioner of Police in Kano State, Muhammad Usaini has declared a 24-hour curfew in the State.

Usaini made the announcement following the judgment of the election petitions tribunal sacking the state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

According to the CP, a combined team of security operatives has been dispatched across the city to enforce the curfew.

He said: “In view of the Constitutional mandate of the Nigeria Police Force alongside the relevant Internal Security and Law Enforcement Agencies to preserve law and order in the State, the Kano State Police Command have mapped out strategies in that direction and call on the good people of the State to give the necessary confidence and supports.

“Going forward, Kano State residents are called upon to note that combined Security Forces have already been dispatched to the nooks and crannies including the entry and exits of the State to ensure enforcement and strict compliance of the 24-hour (24hrs) Curfew order as communicated by the State Government via letter with Reference No: K/SEC/H/435/T.1/153 dated 20th September 2023 taking effect from 6 pm of Wednesday, 20th September to 6 pm of Thursday, 21st September 2023.

“Violators will be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

“Finally, I wish to appreciate all the peace-loving People of the State and urge them to remain law abiding as it’s in the best interest of all that we come together to maintain law and order in the State.”