Sam Larry Now In Our Custody Over Mohbad’s Death – Police

Lagos socialite, Balogun Eletu, also known as Sam Larry has been detained by the operatives of Lagos State Police Command.

It was gathered that the police arrested Sam Larry over an ongoing investigation into the circumstances leading to the death of a fast rising Nigeria singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka, Mohbad.

The spokesperson of Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the development in a statement released on Thursday night, via his Twitter page.

Hundeyin said: “Yes, Balogun Eletu aka Sam Larry is now in our custody. He is currently assisting with the ongoing investigation.”

Recall that the state police PRO, last week, confirmed that pathologists had concluded the autopsy conducted on Mohbad, while they await the result.

He said: “Autopsy has been concluded. Awaiting results.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the autopsy was carried out following the exhumation of Mohbad by a combined team of the Nigeria Police Force and health officials.

The police had also arrested the nurse who reportedly injected the 27 year-old singer before his demise on Tuesday, September 12.

Meanwhile, some concerned Nigerians, including celebrities have also taken to the streets to organized candlelight to mourn the late singer.