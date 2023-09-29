‘Guide Your Followers, Put Them In Order’ — Gov. Obaseki Accepts Shaibu’s Apology

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, on Thursday, submitted that he has accepted the apology of Philip Shaibu, his Deputy.

Recall that Obaseki and Shaibu have been at loggerheads over issues relating to the alleged impeachment plot against the Deputy.

In July, Shaibu approached a federal high court in Abuja with a suit to prevent the plot.

However, Obaseki and Blessing Agbebaku, speaker of the Edo house of assembly, denied the alleged impeachment plot.

Information Nigeria had reported that Shaibu begged the Governor for forgiveness, adding that he was committed to working with Obaseki for the development of the state.

Shaibu had said: “If there is any mistake that I have made as human, it is just human and not out of wickedness because I’m not wicked.

“I have a very clean heart. I will use this medium to appeal to Mr. Governor, if there is anything that I don’t know that I have done, please forgive me, so that we can develop our state together.

“Mr. Governor, if there is anything you feel I have done, please I’m sorry. I need us to work together, to finish well and strong, because that is my prayer for you.”

Obaseki in his response said his Shaibu exhibited “aberrant behaviour” that contradicts what the people of Edo stand for.

He added that the media frenzy that followed created an impression of crises that have been distasteful to the people of the State.

“Although these unwarranted provocations caused me severe personal discomfort, as a person of faith, I am under obligation to accept this apology because as they say, ‘to err is human, to forgive is divine.’

“In good faith, I trust that the public apology as expressed by the Deputy Governor is genuine and followed by contrite steps to improve his conflict resolution skills.

“I also enjoin the Deputy Governor to guide his proxies to act in accordance with his piety.

“It is my sincere hope and that of my other colleagues in government and all well-meaning Edo people, that these rhetoric will be put to an end forthwith to enable this administration finish strong and deliver the dividends of democracy to the greatest number of Edo people over these final twelve months,” the Governor said.