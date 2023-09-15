Super Eagles Forward, Boniface Beats Kane, Others To Win Bundesliga Player Of The Month

Super Eagles forward, Victor Boniface has won the Bundesliga Player of the Month for August 2023, beating the likes of Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane and Jonas Wind of Wolfsburg.

Aside from Kane, Boniface won the award ahead of Alphonso Davies of Bayern, Kevin Behrens of Union Berlin, Jonas Wind of Wolfsburg, and Benjamin Henrichs of RB Leipzig.

INFORMATION NIGERIA understands that the winner is determined by fans’ and experts’ votes based on performances from Matchdays 1 and 2 of the Bundesliga season.

He also won the Rookie of the Month for August, which makes him the second player since Erling Haaland in 2020 to win the two awards in the same month.

The 22-year-old Nigeria international has enjoyed an incredible start to his Bundesliga career, scoring two goals in Leverkusen’s 3-0 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach, and providing an assist in his team’s 3-2 win over Leipzig.

Boniface has also made the most attempts on goal in the Bundesliga so far this season. On the second matchday alone, he made 11 attempts at goal, which equaled Harry Kane’s record from Matchdays 1 and 2.

Victor Boniface and Harry Kane are the hottest new signings currently in the German Bundesliga. The two players have contributed a total of ten goals for their respective teams already.