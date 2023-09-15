“His Talent Knows No Bounds” – FG Congratulates Rema On MTV Award

The presidency has congratulated famous Afrobeats musician Divine Ikubor, better known as Rema over his win at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

Recall that Rema on Tuesday won the ‘Best Afrobeats’ category at the 2023 MTV award ceremony in New Jersey, USA.

Rema won the award with his collaborative hit song, ‘Calm Down’ with Selena Gomez, an American singer.

Reacting to his win in an official statement shared on its X on Thursday, the presidency celebrated Rema’s global talent.

“Congratulations to Nigeria’s very own – Rema, on winning the ‘Best Afrobeats’ at the VMAs.

“Winning ‘Best Afrobeats’ at the VMAs is just a milestone in Rema’s remarkable career. He continues to represent the country on the global stage, breaking barriers and inspiring countless others.

“His talent knows no bounds, and his music resonates with audiences worldwide. From Benin City to the VMA stage, Rema’s journey continues to be a testament to dedication, passion, and the true Nigerian spirit,” the presidency wrote.