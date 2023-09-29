Suspect Arrested, Charged With 1996 Murder Of Rapper Tupac Shakur

A Nevada man, believed to be the last living suspect investigated in the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur, was arrested on Friday in connection with the long-unsolved case.

A grand jury handed up a murder indictment against Duane Keith Davis, 60, also known as “Keefy D” or “Keffe D,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson and Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson told reporters.

Davis has previously acknowledged that he was in the car that pulled up next to the rapper’s vehicle when he was shot, but until Friday, no charges had ever been filed in the case that has fueled headlines, conspiracy theories, songs and movies for years.

“This is the indictment we’ve been waiting almost three decades for,” Wolfson said, holding a copy of the indictment. “Justice will be severed.”

Recall that Shakur, the best-selling hip-hop artist behind hits such as “California Love,” was gunned down in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas.

Davis is the last known survivor of the four people thought to be in the car that attacked Shakur.

Orlando Anderson, Davis’ nephew, has long been suspected of pulling the trigger. Anderson was killed in a 1998 gang shooting in Los Angeles.