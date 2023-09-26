Taraba’s Treasury Was Empty When Ishaku Handed Over To Me – Gov. Kefas

Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State has disclosed that there was nothing in the coffers of the State government when he took over from his predecessor, Darius Ishaku.

Kefas made the disclosure on Monday while declaring open a five-day workshop on professional development for secretaries in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in Jalingo, the State’s capital.

According to him, despite the bleak financial situation of the State, he has continued to fulfil his obligation, especially payment of salaries, to civil servants and other State workers.

The Governor, who was represented by the State Head of Civil Service, Suzie Nathan, said “I inherited an empty treasury from my predecessor Darius Ishaku, I met nothing in the treasury for my administration to start governance of the state.

“Despite the challenging financial situation I met on ground, I made sure that employees are paid their salaries as when due, We also prioritize payment of pension, and we have also enrolled retiree who were not receiving their pension.”

He further announced that the State government would soon conduct a thorough biometric data capture to know the actual work force of the state civil service.

While assuring that talented young men and women would soon be employed in a transparent manner, he vowed that all workers due for promotion would be promoted to their next grade levels.