Veteran Actor, Yemi Adeyemi Is Dead

Veteran Nollywood actor Yemi Adeyemi, popularly known as Suara, is dead.

According to a statement released by his family and signed by the deceased’s son Adedotun Adeyemi on Monday, the actor was said to have died on Sunday.

The statement reads, “It is with a heavy heart but with total submission to God that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, Oluyemi Lawrence Adeyemi (Suara) who went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

“We are consoled because we know that he has gone to rest. We kindly request that the family be allowed some privacy in this time of grief. More details about the burial will be communicated soon.”

Art and culture administrator Mufu Onifade described Adeyemi’s death as shocking in a Facebook post.

“This is shocking and sad! Very painful; and I’m just distraught right now. The shocking news just hit me that Uncle Yemi Adeyemi (popularly called Baba Suara) passed on last night.

“A great actor, producer and Ifa priest of note, he had been involved in many television and stage productions – including ‘Yemoja’ written by Prof. Ahmed Yerima and performed in Nigeria and Mexico by the National Troupe of Nigeria.

“May the soul of this great Thespian find solace in the Supreme Being,” Onifade wrote in the Facebook post.