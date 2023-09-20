Why We Quickly Buried Mohbad – Father

Joseph Aloba, the father of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly known as Mohbad, has given reasons why he buried the singer barely 24 hours after he passed on September 12.

In a recent interview shared by Temilola Sobola (@TemilolaSobola) via Instagram on Tuesday, September 19, Mohbad’s father said that, Yoruba culture does not support keeping a corpse of a young person when both parents are still alive.

He said if Mohbad had died at an older age, the option of keeping his body in a mortuary for a later date might have been considered.

He went further to state that the land where his son was laid to rest belonged to Mohbad and that he had given it to him to build a church.

He clarified that the decision to bury him swiftly was in accordance with Yoruba custom.

“In Yoruba land, his corpse is not the kind to be kept when both of his parents are still alive. That land where Mohbad was buried is his only land, that is the only land I know him to have owned. Truly he gave me the land to build my church because we had both agreed to build the church there and since that’s the only land I knew him to have.” he said

However, the father has been criticized by many Nigerians for burying his son when an autopsy had not been done to ascertain what led to his untimely d£ath.